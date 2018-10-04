Brenda Mae Lucero (August 3, 1946 – September 14, 2018)

Brenda Mae Lucero, 72, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, WY surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs, WY for three months and is a former resident of Mesquite, TX.

Ms. Lucero was born on August 3, 1946 in Dallas, TX the daughter of Joe Brown and Gladys Mae Allen.

She attended schools and graduated in Dallas, TX.

Ms. Lucero worked as a craft store clerk for 10 years and retired in September of 2016.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle Aerie #151.

Ms. Lucero enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting, sewing, decorating for the holidays, and enjoyed Elvis Presley’s music.

Survivors include one son; Richard Todd Hamilton of Salt Lake City, UT two daughters; Carrie Renae Hamilton of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sheila Rae Hamilton of California, one brother; Phil Brown of Texas, nine grandchildren; Jamie Knight and husband Dustin, Brae Howlett, Talon Clark, Zac Hamilton, Whitney Hamilton, Nate Allen, Alyssa Dyson, Sydney Dyson, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and one grandson; Dylan Hamilton.

Following cremation there will be no services at her request.

