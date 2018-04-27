Brian James Sanford (July 21, 1975 – April 26, 2018)

Brian James Sanford, 42, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 33 years and is a former resident of Fort Madison, Iowa.

Brian was born on July 21, 1975 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of James D. Sanford and Judith I. Sanford Boyce.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1994 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Brian also attended Western Wyoming Community College for two years.

He married Lois Bohm in Moberly, Missouri on October 25, 2008.

Brian worked as a plant operator for Genesis Alkali for 21 years.

His greatest joy was raising his daughters and stepson. Brian’s interests include riding motorcycles, weight lifting, exercising, and archery.

Brian was the cherished and beloved husband, father, and son of his wife, Lois Sanford of Rock Springs, Wyoming, parents, Ron and Judy Boyce of Fruita, Colorado, stepmother, Martha Sanford of Donnellson, Iowa, one stepson, Kash Hale of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Ruby Sanford of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Penelope Sanford of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, James D. Sanford.

The family of Brian James Sanford respectfully requests donations in his memory be made for his children, FBO Brian Sanford, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Rock Springs Christian Church, 124 2nd Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

