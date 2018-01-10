Brice Richard Bartlett (September 7, 1953-January 8, 2018)

Brice Richard Bartlett, 64 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on January 8, 2018, at his home. Mr. Bartlett was a long time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Casper, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Bartlett was born on September 7, 1953, in Craig, Colorado, the son of Robert Charles Bartlett and Deborah Trevenen.

He attended schools in Casper, Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1971.

Mr. Bartlett was a carpenter for many years retiring in September 2012. He was a member of the carpenter’s union #1564.

His survivors include his father. Robert Bartlett and his wife Joan of Delta Colorado, one son, Charles Richard Bartlett and his wife Tricia Bartlett of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Mary Anderson and significant other Tanner Geer of Cut Bank, Montana and Kristy Hodder of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother, David Bartlett of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister, Sherrie Bennett of Michigan, nine grandchildren, Justin Bartlett, Abee Bartlett, Austin Bartlett, Grae Hodder, Ebony Hodder, Abigail Hodder, Destini Anderson, Miles Geer and Dawsyn Geer, two great-grandchildren, Zoeii Seely and Maddii Joe Bartlett, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Deborah Bartlett.

Services pending.

