Bruce D. Martin (August 27, 1956 – November 23, 2017)

Bruce D. Martin, 61, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 35 years and was a previous resident of North Dakota and California.

Mr. Martin was born on August 27, 1956 in Huff, North Dakota, the son of Marvin Harms and Jacqueline Franco – Harms.

He attended schools in California.

Mr. Martin married Vicky Simmons on June 11, 1983 in Green River, Wyoming.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Bridger Coal for 19 years, until his health forced him to retire.

Mr. Martin enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson, was a practical joker as well as an Oakland Raiders fan, and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife Vicky Martin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son, David Martin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter, Jessica Adams and husband Josh of Casper, Wyoming, two brothers, Andrew Martin and wife Dianna of Nickelsville, Virginia, Joe Franco of Quebec, Canada, two sisters; Elisa Harms of Lander, Wyoming, Annie Meeks and husband Ross of Mountain View, Wyoming, and one grandson Farley Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Jacqueline Martin, one brother, Kevin Martin, and one nephew Aaron Carr, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Following cremation services are pending.

