Bruce E. King (September 13, 1928 – December 7, 2017)

Bruce E. King, 89, passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2017 at his home. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 75 years and former resident of Clarksville, Arkansas. He died following a decline in health in the past thirty days.

He was born in Clarksville, Arkansas on September 13, 1928, the son of Winfred King and Ethel Hays

Mr. King attended schools in Clarksville, Arkansas and Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1945 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He married Evelyn Price on October 1, 1949 in Evanston, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on February, 27, 2015 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. King was a self-employed business owner of King Construction for 20 years; he also worked at FMC as a hoist man for many years.

Mr. King was a great father and family man. He enjoyed hunting, camping, snow machining. Mr. King was happily married to his wife, Evelyn, for 65 years, and raised eight children in the house they built together.

Survivors include one son, Jeffrey King and companion Helen White of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five daughters; Kathleen Miller and husband Darrell of Green River, Wyoming, Pennie Byrd and husband Larry of Green River, Wyoming, Lorraine Sisneros and husband Anthony of Mora, New Mexico, Cindy Wood and husband Keith of Green River, Wyoming, Rebecca Palmer of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter-in-law Lela King of Green River, Wyoming, 21 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Evelyn, one son, Bruce Michael King, one daughter Bonnie Pulley, four brothers, four sisters, one grandson, Ryan Pulley and one great-grandson, James Byrd.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, Wyoming.

