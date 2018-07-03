Bruce King Lockhart (April 25, 1938-June 20, 2018)

Bruce King Lockhart was born on April 25, 1938, in Laramie, Wyoming to parents Howard Maxwell Lockhart and Ruth Beryl McGee. He came from a large family with more siblings than can be named – Thomas Lockhart (Maria Lockhart), Joan Rottman (Leonard Rottman), John Lockhart (Beverly Lockhart), Gail Honeycutt (Alvin Honeycutt), Nancy Wallis (Dan Wallis), Carol Poulos (Michael Poulos), Hugh Lockhart (Kay Lockhart), Judy Rottman (Richard Rottman), Bonnie Lockhart and Linda Lockhart. Bruce was a young man when he met his wife Alice “Lorraine” Lockhart (Hughes) in Laramie. Shortly after meeting the young couple married at the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie on January 28th, 1956. They raised their 5 beautiful children in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ronnie Lockhart (Bonnie Lockhart), Terri Rist (Jim Rist), Betty Kessner, Patty Lockhart (Donald Quinn) and James Lockhart. Bruce was blessed with 10 grandchildren. Jesika Gonzales, Becky Smith, Kevin Kessner (Jami Kessner), Kara Kessner (Manuel Bonilla), Dustin Lockhart (Polina Kotoni), Chris Lockhart, Janesa Lockhart, Ryan Lockhart, Kimberly Lockhart (Sean Coyle) and Meghan Lockhart (Carl Dowse). Bruce promoted to Great Grandpa/”Papa Bruce” 10 times and enjoyed sharing jokes and his love for dominoes and card games with the new generation of Lockhart’s. Throughout the years Bruce filled in as Dad and “Gramps” to many and welcomed numerous people into his home as if they were family.

Bruce embodied the true entrepreneurial spirit owning several businesses in Sweetwater County throughout his life. He owned Western Wyoming Beverage, Gambles in Green River, Lockhart Furniture, Property Mart Real Estate and most recently an in-home stamp business. Bruce stated his favorite job was “digging worms” when he was a young boy. He was active in his community serving on the Board of Director’s at American National Bank and a member of – Lions Club, Moose Club and Jaycees. Bruce had a deep love for card games and regularly played couples and single bridge and pinochle. Most recently he co-founded ”Men’s Club”, a standing lunch date with his sons and occasional guests.

Bruce had a kind heart, quick wit and a smile that would light up a room. He was a proud Husband, Dad and “Gramps”. After his wife “Lorrie” passed away last summer Bruce stayed living in Colorado with his daughter where he was surrounded by family. He spent his final days fulfilling his “Bucket List” dream of visiting the Grand Canyon and the London Bridge in Arizona. Bruce passed away surrounded by family in Broomfield, Colorado on June 20th, 2018.

Bruce’s family invites his dear friends and family to join them in a Celebration of Life at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 10th at 11 am. The Lockhart Family has been grateful for the services of hospice care for both Lorrie and Bruce Lockhart and they ask that donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County in his memory, Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite #220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.