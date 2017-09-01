Carl Moser (January 13, 1930 – August 30, 2017)

Carl Moser, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Vernal, Utah on August 30, 2017 after a lingering illness.

He was born in Superior, Wyoming on January 13,1930 to Nick and Mary Moser. He was the youngest of 12 siblings. He married Sylvia Marchetti and they later divorced. He married Mary Lou Radosevich Graham. They were married for 41 years.

Carl loved the Wyoming Cowboys and Denver Broncos and never missed a game, if possible. He loved watching sports on TV, fishing, golfing, and family. After retiring from Questar after 30+ years of service he moved to Star Valley, Wyoming and built his dream home where they resided for 25 years. He loved when family came to visit in what he always called “God’s Country”.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, four children: Diana Landsteiner (Curly) of Aurora, Colorado, Brent Moser (Cathy) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dreama McAffee (John) of Golden, Colorado and Rhonda Hornsby of Golden, Colorado, four stepchildren: Sharon Hardy (Phil) Vernal, Utah, Sandy Kunkel (Bill) of Dutch John, Utah, Sheila Gonzales of Vernal, Utah, Tammie McCallister (Aaron) of Eden, Wyoming, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 13 step-grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings and a step-great-great grandchild

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, at the church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Columbarium. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the vigil service and on Friday at the church, one hour prior to the Mass.

The family of Carl Moser respectfully requests that donations in his memory be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 266 W. 100 N. Suite #2, Vernal, Utah 84078 or charity of your choice.