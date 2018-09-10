Carmen V. Abram (July 12, 1925 – September 9, 2018)

Carmen V. Abram, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and a former resident of Superior, Wyoming. Mrs. Abram passed, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 12, 1925 in Julesburg, Colorado, the daughter of Ben Vigil and Juanita Vailpando Vigil.

Mrs. Abram attended schools in Riverton, Wyoming.

She married Victor Abram in Superior, Wyoming in December of 1943. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Abram was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included music, playing guitar and singing and gambling.

Survivors include four sons; Victor Abram and wife Billie of St. Gorge, Utah, David Abram and wife Judy, Patrick Abram and wife Lourdes, Bobby Abram and wife Loretta all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter Theresa Green and husband Norbert of Superior, Wyoming, four brothers; Victor Vigil and wife Theresa of San Luis, Colorado, Richard Vigil, Pete Vigil and Rueben Vigil all of Woodland, California, 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Mae Abram Wall, one son Joseph Abram who died in infancy, three brothers and five sisters and one grandson Jacob Green.

Graveside services and internment will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

