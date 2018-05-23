Catalina “Katie” Bernal Mares Dominguez (October 30, 1928-May 19, 2018)

Catalina “Katie” Bernal Mares Dominguez, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Dominguez was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming she died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 30, 1928, in Cleveland, New Mexico, the daughter of Manuel Bernal and Mary Sanchez Bernal.

Mrs. Dominguez attended school in Cleveland, New Mexico.

She Married Jose E. Mares on November 20, 1946, in Green River, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1986. She later married Armando Dominguez and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2014.

Mrs. Dominguez was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Her interests included spending time with her family, crocheting, camping, fishing, sewing, cooking, bingo and gambling.

Survivors include three sons, Danny Mares and wife Zella of Green River, Wyoming, Joseph Mares and wife Patty of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Bruce Mares and wife Tina of Green River, Wyoming, three daughters, Shirley Cordova and husband Wilfred of Green River, Wyoming, Beverly Holcomb of Green River, Wyoming and Tina Zimmel and husband Randy of Paradise California, two brothers, Joe Bernal and Carlos Bernal both of Green River, Wyoming, two sisters, Theresa Bernal and Nora Trujillo and husband Leo all of Salt Lake City, Utah and several grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Jose Mares and her second husband Armando Dominguez and two sons, Alex Mares and John Mares who both died in infancy, one daughter Mercy Garcia and two brothers Gilbert Bernal and one who died in infancy, One sister who died in infancy, two sons-in-law Jerry Holcumb and Rick Kempton, one granddaughter Melanie Sue Jones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M, Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the church. Friends may call on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the rosary and at the church on Thursday one hour prior to services.

