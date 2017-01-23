Charlene Shirley Jilge (November 2, 1941 – January 16, 2017)

Reliance – Charlene Shirley Jilge, 75, of Reliance passed away at her home Monday, January 16, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

She was born November 2, 1941 in Bellingham, Washington, the daughter of Joseph G. Kappel and Lydia Shonhoven Kappel.

Charlene attended schools in Hysham, Montana, and graduated from Hysham High School. She also attended 2 years at Mile City Community College.

She married Woodrow Jilge in Forsyth, Montana. They were later divorced.

She was an avid gardener and loved music, people, and her family. She always treated everyone special and was loved by many.

Survivors include her daughter Shirley Jilge of Reliance; brothers Jack Kappel and wife Mary Jane and Joe Kappel all of Carefree, Arizona; granddaughter Varina Jilge of Reliance; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Lydia Kappel, sister Beverly, and former husband Woodrow Jilge.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory, Rock Springs.

Memorial services will be held in Forsyth, Montana at a later date.

