Claire Christensen Reed (March 11, 1941 – December 6, 2017)

Manila, UT – Claire Christensen Reed, 76, of Manila, Utah, passed away at her home in Manila Wednesday, December 6, 2017. She was a lifelong resident of Manila.

Claire was born March 11, 1941 in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of Clifford Christensen and Afton Nebeker Christensen. She attended school in Manila and graduated from Manila High School. She also attended a few years at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

She married Cloyd L. Reed February 27, 1960 in Manila. They were later divorced. Claire had been employed as a Justice Court Judge for Daggett County. She also drove bus for the school district. She had her private pilot license and enjoyed taking trips with her kids.

Claire was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in many church positions. She taught seminary. She also served on two missions for the church, Indianapolis, Indiana and Reno, Nevada. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and had a special bond with her grandchildren.

Survivors include sons had L. Reed (Marilyn) of Manila, Curt L. Reed (Linda) of Sparks, Nevada; daughters Gwen Tait (Michael) of Evanston, WY, and Judy Cruz (Michael) of Las Vegas, NV; sisters Dahl Briggs, Mary Jane Henninger, Lura Jean Youngberg (Louis), and Lois Lowell (Rex); 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Afton Christensen, brothers Dixon and Von Christensen and sister Joan Briggs.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Manila LDS Chapel, Manila, Utah. Family will be receiving friends 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Interment will take place in the Manila, Cemetery.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.