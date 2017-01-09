Clifford “Cliff” Leroy Gibbons (October 23, 1950 – January 6, 2017)

Clifford “Cliff” Leroy Gibbons, 66, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on January 6, 2017 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 23, 1950 in Wallace, Idaho, the son of Grant Leroy Gibbons and Edna Martina Ball Gibbons.

Mr. Gibbons attended schools in Rock Springs and later attained his GED

He was a United States Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War as a Sergeant and served from 1968 until 1974, when he received his honorable discharge.

Mr. Gibbons married Carol Kay Keelin on May 5, 1970 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was employed as the Superintendant for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for many years and retired on January 13, 2013.

Mr. Gibbons was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24,Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #4081 and was a member of theMarine Core League.

His interests included fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife Carol Gibbons, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Crystal Pennywell and husband Jonathan Pennywell of Fremont, California, one brother; Wallace Gibbons of Central City, South Dakota, one sister, Barbara Gunyan of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two Granddaughters, Makiala Gibbons of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Deshae Pennywell of Fremont, California, seven nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, tthree brothers in-law; Richard Keelin, Kenny Keelin and Ronald Gunyan, and one nephew Donnie Keelin Jr.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the Events Complex one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com