Colleen Ann Lenling (February 13, 1947-May 16, 2018)

Colleen Ann Lenling, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at her son’s home in Green River, Wyoming, She was a resident of Green River for one month and former resident of Phoenix, Arizona, and North Dakota. Mrs. Lenling died following a lengthy illness.

She was born February 13, 1947, in Huron, South Dakota, the daughter of Alden Meredith Erickson and Margaret Grace Hager Erickson.

Mrs. Lenling attended schools in Claremont, South Dakota and received her General Education Degree.

She married Larry Elden Lenling in Aberdeen, South Dakota on June 23, 1963, and he preceded her in death on January 13, 1996.

Mrs. Lenling was employed by Albertsons as a manager as well as bookkeeper for twenty years. She retired on March 15, 2013.

Her interests included spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, an avid Vikings fan and a news hound.

Survivors include her son Marlow Lenling of Green River, Wyoming, daughter Lisa Spernberger of Phoenix, Arizona, two brothers, Keith and Kenneth, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters, Carol, Norma Jean and Mary Lou.

Following cremation will take place and there will privates family services at a later date.

