Connie Rae Bromwich (September 16, 1952-April 11, 2018)

Connie Rae Bromwich, 65, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at her home. She was a resident of Granger, Wyoming for the past nine years and former resident of South Dakota, Mrs. Bromwich died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on September 16, 1952, in Chamberlain, South Dakota the daughter of Chandler Berdean Moore and June Nannette Pulse.

Mrs. Bromwich attended schools in Chamberlain, South Dakota and graduated from the Chamberlain High School with the class of 1970.

She married Percy Dean Bromwich in Gillette, Wyoming on September 16, 1976.

Mrs. Bromwich was employed by Little America Hotel & Resort as a cashier for nine years.

Her interests included camping, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Percy Dean Bromwich of Granger, Wyoming, one step-son, Jim Bromwich and wife Debbie of Presho, South Dakota, one daughter, Amber Plancarte and husband Valentin of Little America, Wyoming, three stepdaughters, Lori Schmidt and husband Stork of Norris, South Dakota, Monica Seachris and husband Mark of Presho, South Dakota and Lee Ann Stuart and husband Brian of Anchorage, Alaska, three brothers Mark Moore and wife Karen of Plankinton, South Dakota, Monte Moore and wife Gwen of Mitchell, South Dakota and Mike Moore and wife Sue of Joplin, Missouri, one sister Sheryl Landon and husband Mike, several grandchildren including Antionio, Nathanael and Xamara, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Chandler Moore, twin sisters, one stepson Robin Bromwich and one stepdaughter Donna Bower.

Following cremation, there will be no services per her request

