Curtis Wayne Keelin Jr. (December 23, 1967-December 31, 2018)

Curtis Wayne Keelin Jr. died Sunday, December 31, 2017. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 2000 and former resident of San Jose, California.

He was born on December 23, 1967, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Curtis Wayne Keelin and Estella Munez.

Mr. Keelin attended schools in San Jose, California and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He married Marjorie Kay McNalley in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 14, 2003.

Mr. Keelin was employed by John Bunning Transfer Company as a truck driver-rig mover for the past eleven years.

His interests include fishing, hunting, taking drives, camping, spending time with kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, snow machining and taking the dogs for a run.

Survivors include his wife Kay Keelin, father Curtis W. Keelin and wife Pat of Rock Springs, Wyoming, his mother Estella Gonzales of San Jose, California, one son; Kevin Mills, two daughters; Jenny Hargrove and husband Tim of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tammy Tremelling-Mills and wife Casie Tremelling-Mills of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother Carlos Keelin and wife Marcy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters; Katina Keelin of San Jose, California, Connie Gonzales, nine grandchildren Jon Garner and wife Aubrey, Kurt Garner and wife Jordan, Kennedy Koritnik and husband Zack, Nikki Robertson and parter Lander Olson, Cassidy Young, Collin Hargrove, Hayden Mills, Payton Hargrove, Brianna Robertson and partner Mike Mendoza, Kelsey Persinger, Jaydon Persinger, five great-grandchildren; Zaiden Garner, Lynzee Garner, Addyson Koritnik, Camden Garner, Rylee Koritnik, one aunt, Carol Gibbons, eight nieces and nephews; Caitlyn Celeste, A.J. Keelin, Ashton Keelin, Andrew Keelin, Mariah Gonzales, DeNeen Gonzales, Cherish Keelin and all his special friends and family.

Mr. Keelin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, stepfather Eddie Gonzales, three uncles, Don Keelin, Richard Keelin, Kenny Keelin and one uncle in law Cliff Gibbons.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 13, 2018, at First Congregational Church, UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

The family respectfully requests friends and family come in jeans as that is what Curtis would have wanted.

