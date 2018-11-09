Dani Lynne Gibson (September 29, 1956 – November 8, 2018)

Dani Lynne Gibson, 62, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, WY. Mrs. Gibson was in ill health for the past nine months. She was a resident of Rock Springs, WY for 44 years and former resident of Missouri.

Mrs. Gibson was born in Springfield, MO on September 29, 1956, the daughter of James Aurther Looney and Wanda Lee Duff.

She attended school in Springfield, MO and was a Parkview High School graduate with the class of 1974.

Mrs. Gibson married Donald Allen Gibson in Elko, NV on March 17, 1988. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2009.

She was employed by Jim Bridger Power Plant for thirty-five years and was a tool room attendant.

Her interests included crafts, church activities and taking care of orphan birds. She published two books; Miracle of Cancer and The Possibilities in Grief.

Survivors include her mother, Wanda Looney of Willard, Missouri; one son, Jeremy Gibson of Green River, WY; one daughter Jaime Wilson of Parachute, CO; two sisters, Kathi Palinek and husband David of Green River, WY and Marci Rees of Willard, MO; three grandchildren, Bailey Vesco, Morgan Vessels and Jesse Oldman, and two nieces, Mariah Carel and husband Brian and Taylor Rees all of Springfield, MO.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Looney; husband, Donald Gibson and nephew, Brandon Jackson.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Rock Springs Christian Church, 124 2nd Street, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.