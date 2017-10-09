Daniel Paul Presho (March 17, 1960 – October 5, 2017)

Daniel Paul Presho, 57, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on October 5, 2017 at his home. Mr. Presho was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Daniel was born on March 17, 1960 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of William Presho and Antoinette Rudolph Presho.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1978.

Mr. Presho was married to Monica Gamper in 1980 and they later divorced.

He was employed by Mike’s Auto Body and Rock Springs Auto Body for a combined thirty plus years as an Auto Body Technician.

He enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and riding dirt bikes with his sons and grandsons. Daniel was a complex man whose life cannot be summed up by the words on this page.

Survivors include his two sons Michael Presho of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Jonathan Presho and fiancé Danielle Romero of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Glen Presho of Hereford, Arizona; two sisters Carol Wagner and husband Mike of Green River, Wyoming and Julie Buck and husband Fred of Gilman, Iowa; two grandchildren Ayden Presho and Mason Issacson, several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony and Albina Rudolph; parents, William and Antoinette Presho and one brother Mark Presho.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of Daniel’s life will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Island Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home