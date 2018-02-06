Danielle Nichole Martin (November 27, 1974-January 28, 2018)

Danielle Nichole Martin, 43, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Thayer Junction, Wyoming for the past seven years and was a former resident of Florida.

She was born on November 27, 1974, in Fort Pierce, Florida, the daughter of Richard Viccaro and Mildred Daigneau.

Ms. Martin attended schools in Florida and later received her GED.

She worked as a secretary for No Bull Construction for seven years.

Ms. Martin enjoyed nature, the outdoors, and loved sunrise and sunsets. One of Danielle’s favorite past times included arrowhead hunting. She was very family oriented.

Survivors include her mother, Mildred “Sissie” Viccaro, father, Richard Viccaro, two sons, Joseph Gavin Martin of Thayer Junction, Wyoming, Colton Blake Viccaro of North Carolina, one daughter, Makenna Nichole Martin of North Carolina, one sister, Brianna Lee Viccaro of North Carolina, as well several aunts, uncles, cousins; including, Judy Masters, Stanley Masters, Jason Jones, Aubrey Jones, Aiden Jones, and Aryan Jewel Hendrickson.

Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted 6:00 P.M. Thursday, February 15, 2018, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

