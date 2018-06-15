Danny Joe Adams (December 22, 1954-June 13, 2018)

Danny Joe Adams, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming. He was born on December 22, 1954, in Midland, Texas, the son of James Joseph Adams and Jonye Charlene Chapman.

Mr. Adams attended schools in Gillette Wyoming and was a 1973 graduate of the Campbell County High School. He married Karen Guenther on September 20, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Adams owned and operated Jireh Production Company. He worked as a foreman for North Shore Energy Company.

Mr. Adams enjoyed spending time with family, exploring the desert in his Jeep and hiking in the mountains.

Survivors include his wife Karen Adams of Rock Springs, Wyoming, mother Jonye Charlene Adams, of Englewood, Colorado, one son, Daniel Adams and wife Lacey of Cheyenne, Wyoming, one daughter Jennifer Means and husband Tommy of Edmond, Oklahoma, six granddaughters, Taylor Means, Gracey Means, Dylann Means, Charley Adams, Averee Adams, Ellie Adams. He was preceded in death by his father, and one brother Tray Brandon Adams.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the New Life Ministries, 105 K Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. The family respectfully requests that donations in Danny’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.

