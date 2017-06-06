David Brian Gillespie (February 13, 1963 – June 4, 2017)

David Brian Gillespie, 54, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on June 4, 2017. He had been a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on February 13, 1963 in Butte, Montana, the son of William M. and Katherine Barrett Gillespie.

Mr. Gillespie attended elementary school in Green River, and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1981. He also graduated with a college Degree in Broadcasting.

He married Laura McNeill on October 31, 1985 and they had two sons. They later divorced.

On January 24, 2009, he married Debra Leisch in Jackson, Wyoming,

Mr. Gillespie was employed at Halliburton as a bus driver and also at KSIT as “McMurphy in the morning” for many years.

His interests included spending time with his family, fishing, camping, and flying his drone. He

was a great story teller and enjoyed telling jokes.

Survivors include his wife Debbie Leisch of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sons David B. Gillespie and William M. Gillespie both of Grand Junction, Colorado, Christopher A. Potter and Brandon A. Dubois both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sisters Joan Donahue of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Peggy Rodriguez of Norristown, Pennsylvania, Patricia Kruljac and husband James of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Michael Koons and husband Dallas of Green River, Wyoming; several cousins, four nephews and eight nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Leslie Scott, two brothers-in-law Lou Rodriguez and William Donohue.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

The family of David Brian Gillespie respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or www.myhsc.org