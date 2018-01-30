David Lee Ambrose (May 2, 1961-January 25, 2018)

Rock Springs – David Lee Ambrose, 56, of Rock Springs, passed away January 25, 2018, at his home after a sudden illness. He was born May 2, 1961, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He had a great love for fishing, golfing and traveling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

David was a veteran having served in the US Army.

Survivors include his father James Ambrose and wife Karen of Buhl, Idaho, his mother Thelma Nix and husband James of Heyburn, Idaho; daughter Abree Ambrose of Rock Springs; and brother Stephen Ambrose of Ogden, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at the Holiday Inn ballroom,1675 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY.

Military honors will be presented by the Rock Springs American Legion and VFW.

Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

