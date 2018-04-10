David Robison (February 24, 1952-April 7, 2018)

David Robison, 66, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a sudden illness. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 28 years.

Mr. Robison was born on February 24, 1952, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Francis John Robison and Mina Alice Espey Robison.

He attended schools in Parker, Colorado and was a graduate of Castle Rock High School with the class of 1970. He graduated from Purdue University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.

Mr. Robison married Alesia “Lisa” Cafferty-Robison on July 3, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was employed by OCI as a Chemical Engineer in 1989. He retired in 2002. He worked at Home Depot part-time since 2011.

Interests included woodcarving, carpentry, working on his pond, photography, reading, spending time at the cabin in the mountains and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his mother Mina Espey Robison of Evanston, his wife Alesia “Lisa” Robison of Green River, Wyoming, one son, Michael Robison and wife Alysha of Laramie, Wyoming, two daughters, Julia Talley and husband Thomas of Cheyenne, Wyoming Christina Robison and partner Kyle Colman of Denver, Colorado, one step son, Gregory Heine and wife Janelle of Omaha, Nebraska, one step daughter, Andrea Steffen and husband Chris of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers, Ken Robison and wife Gerda of Page, Arizona, Wayne Robison and wife Vicki of Henderson, North Carolina, eight grandchildren, Luke Talley, Easton Steffen, Chloe Steffen, Claire Steffen, Dylan Heine, Treaven Heine, Gabe Heine, and Faith Heine, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Robison, one brother Steve Robison and one nephew Steve Robison.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming

The family of David Robison respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice,

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com