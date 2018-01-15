Deborah “Debbie” Anne Flores (October 29, 1961 – January 13, 2018)

Green River – Deborah “Debbie” Anne Flores, 56, of Green River passed away peacefully Saturday, January 13, 2018 surrounded by her family.

She was born October 29, 1961 in Nottingham, England, the daughter of Michael Lynch and Linda Swift Lynch. She attended schools in England and graduated from Green River High School with the class of 1979.

Debbie married Marco Flores July 6, 2001 in Green River, WY. She was a member of the Green River Fraternal Order of Eagles 2350 and Dog Rescue Group. She was also a member of the Assembly of God Church in Green River.

She loved her family and friends more than anything and spent her time helping people and animals. She had a huge heart. She was a talented writer and enjoyed playing bingo and slots.

Survivors include her husband Marco Flores of Green River; parents Michael and Linda Lynch of Green River; son John Moore of Rock Springs; daughter Tara Durga and husband Aaron of Green River; brother Mark Lynch and wife Jody of Green River; sister Mandy Torres and husband Jerry of Green River; nieces Sasha Torres, Michelle Torres, and Wendy Lynch; nephews Daxtyn, Jordyn, Brayden, Michael and Mark; many nieces, nephews, and aunts in Australia and England; her dogs Bailey, Jaxon, and Beckham.

At her request, no services will be held.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.