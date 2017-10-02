Dennis Mark Croff (aka “The Frog”) May 8, 1945 – October 1, 2017

Dennis Mark Croff, of Rock Springs, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family at age 72 on Sunday, October 1st.

Dennis was born in North Tonawanda, New York on May 8, 1945. He was the youngest son of six children born to Lawrence and Gladys Croff.

He served in the US Navy from May 17, 1962 to July 7, 1966 when he was honorably discharged. He married the love of his life Diane Stiefel on May 15, 1970 in North Tonawanda, New York. Together they had two beautiful children and 4 beautiful grandchildren.

Dennis worked for General Chemical for 32 years. He was a jack of all trades, history buff, loved woodworking, stained glass making, crossword puzzles, hunting, and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years Diane Croff of Rock Springs, daughter Danielle of Rock Springs, son Mark and his wife Carla of Rock Springs, two sisters Brenda of Niagara Falls, New York and Joyce of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jack of Niagara Falls, New York. Grandchildren Samantha Newman, Alexandra Newman, Evan Croff, Eva Croff of Rock Springs and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Gladys, sister Linda, brother Bill and niece Rae.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 5th at Holy Communion Episcopal Church on 2nd Street, in Rock Springs. A visitation will be held from 6 pm-8 pm on Wednesday, October 4th at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way in Rocks Springs.

Inurnment with military honors will take place at 2:00 p.m Thursday at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.