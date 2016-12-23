Donald “Don’ Joseph McMillian (October 9, 1941 – December 19, 2016)

Rock Springs – Donald “Don” Joseph McMillan, 75, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at his home.

He was born October 9, 1941 in Rock Springs, the son of Thomas and Dorothy McMillan. He attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School .

Don was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

He married Janet McMillan March 13, 1971 in Rock Springs. She preceded him in death September 11, 2015.

He was employed for FMC retiring April of 2005 after 42 years.

He was a member of the American Legion, Archie Hay Post 24.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family and his pets. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan. He will be remembered as a most loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Survivors include his daughters Autumn McMillan Johnson and Debbie Fiedor both of Rock Springs, and Louri Ketchum of Michigan; grandchildren Cassidy, Braden and Kyle Johnson, Lexus Sweets, Laura Duran, Alicia McMillan, Rachel and Scott Ketchum, Ethan Reddik, and Kayla Fletcher; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Dorothy McMillan, wife Janet McMillan, daughter Corie McMillan, brothers Ronald James McMillan and Timmy McMillan, sister Florence Jean Mivshiek, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his dogs Peaches and Popcorn.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

A viewing will take place 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 and Thursday one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.