Donald J. Mines (June 5, 1954 – February 2, 2017)

Donald J. Mines, 62, of Farson, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his family. A longtime resident of Farson, Mr. Mines died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on June 5, 1954 in Mitchell, South Dakota, the son of James and Florence Kott Mines.

Mr. Mines attended schools in Farson and was a 1972 graduate of the Eden Farson High School.

He married Bobbie Davis on March 17, 1979 at the Farson Community Hall.

Mr. Mines was a self-employed farmer. He enjoyed horseback riding, his team of horses and the wagon, his cows and the mountains. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, the mountains and his family.

Survivors include his wife Bobbie Mines of Farson; one son Travis Hernandez of Farson; three daughters Tammy McCulley and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Jamie Weese and Kellie Mines of Farson; three brothers Gary Mines and wife Vicki of Newport, Oregon, Steve Mines and wife Mariann and Rod Mines and wife Jan all of Farson; two sisters Marilyn Mathern and husband Ken of Great Falls, Montana and Carol Messer and husband Lee of Bull Head City, Arizona; six grandchildren Brittney Gail, Rheanna Gail, Zack Herman Gail, Connor Weese, Katie Weese and Mackenzie Griffin, Josh Parker , and Samantha Shoemake; great-grandchildren Payden Travitz and Oakley Travitz ; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parens two brothers Dennis Mines and Wayne Mines who died in infancy and his son in law Chris Weese.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Farson Community Center in Farson and a rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Monday at the St. Christopher Catholic Church in Farson. Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to the rosary and on Tuesday at the Community Center one hour prior to services.

