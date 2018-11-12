Doris Jean Dove September 9, 1937-November10, 2018)

Doris Jean Dove, 81, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on September 9, 1937 Spadra, Arkansas, the daughter of Earl “Doc” Hankins and Winetta Inez Windham.

Mrs. Dove attended schools in Dover, Arkansas and was a 1955 graduate of Dover High School.

She married Emmitt Bilo Dove in Bullfrog Valley, Arkansas on June 15, 1962 and he preceded her in death in August of 1977.

Mrs. Dove had been employed at Allied Chemical for over twenty years and retired as a miner.

She was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Her interests included taking photographs, traveling and camping.

Survivors include two sons Robert Karnes and wife Anna and James Dove and wife Angela all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother James Robert Hankins of Arkansas; two sisters Polly Carolyn Marple and Linda Beth Tanner both of Arkansas; six grandchildren Daniel Lee Karnes, Jonathan Craig Karnes, Christopher Ray Dove, Jamie DeLane Dove Terra Jean Lucas and John Elton Juoni; many great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son Jimmy Dean Hankins; one brother Raymond Earl Hankins, and one sister Jewel Erlene Hull.

Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 A.M Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Thursday one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com