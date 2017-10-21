Latest

Dr. Robert T. “Doc” Wallendorff (October 11, 1931-October 19, 2017)

October 21, 2017 

Dr. Robert T. “Doc” Wallendorff, 86, of Rock Springs passed away on 
Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock 
Springs.He was born on October 11, 1931 in Cedaredge, Colorado, the son 
of Grant W. and Jean Denton Wallendorff.                     He married 
Geanie Greeman Wallendorff in Taos, New Mexico on November 24, 1952. Dr. 
Wallendorff was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Dr. Robert T. Wallendorff, or "Doc" as he is known by most moved to Rock 
Springs in 1967.  He served as the High School Principal from 1967 to 
1976.  In 1976, he assumed the position of Associate Superintendent of 
Schools for Sweetwater County School District #1 until he retired in 
1994.  Throughout his tenure Doc was instrumental in hiring teachers, 
coaches, and administrators. He cared deeply about the success of all of 
the students he had the privilege to serve. Doc had a passion for all 
activities and sporting events.  He believed it's all about the kids, 
not just in sports but also in the music programs, drama, and art. It's 
the camaraderie the students experience and the confidence they gain 
which translates to success in the classroom.In 1950, He was the team 
captain of the Alamosa football team that won the 1950 State 
Championship. He was selected to the Colorado Class AA All State team. 
With encouragement from his high school football coach he attended Adams 
State College from 1950 through 1954, where he received his Bachelor's 
Degree in Education. He then began his teaching career in Dove Creek, 
Colorado where he taught business education.  In addition to teaching, 
he also was the assistant football and baseball coach. He then moved to 
Owasa, Iowa where he was the K-12 Principal.  He also coached 
basketball, baseball and girls softball. During the summers, Doc 
returned to Adams State where he received his Masters of Education 
degree in 1959.In 1961, he moved to Rangeley, Colorado where he was 
offered a position as the High School Principal. During this time, he 
was also the Chapter President of the local chapter of the Junior 
Chamber of Commerce that was named the outstanding chapter in the state 
of Colorado.In 1975, he took a sabbatical in order to complete a 
Doctorate of Education program at the University of Northern Colorado. 
In 1976, he was President of the Wyoming Association of Secondary School 
Principals.  He served on the Board of Control of the Wyoming High 
School Athletics Association where he received the Distinguished Service 
Award from the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame.  He also was 
awarded the Living Memorial Award given by the Retired School Employees 
Association. The Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation 
honored him as Wyoming's greatest football fan.During his time in Rock 
Springs, Doc served the community of Rock Springs as a volunteer for 
Special Olympics including President of Wyoming Special Olympics for two 
years. He helped organize the youth football and wrestling programs that 
are still in existence today. Doc was President of the Rock Springs 
Police Commission for 10 years. He also served on the Memorial Hospital 
of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees for 10 years.He continued to be 
an avid supporter of Rock Springs High School activities and programs. 
He loved the community of Rock Springs. Doc was grateful for the 
recognition and acknowledged the many students, parents, teachers, 
coaches, and administrators that supported him during his 27 years in 
the Rock Springs School system and 49 years in the Rock Springs 
community. Survivors include his wife Geanie Wallendorff of Rock 
Springs, Wyoming, three sons; Mel Wallendorff and wife Kim,  Robert  T. 
"Cieto" Wallendorff II and wife Dodie all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and 
Larry Wallendorff and wife Julie of Loveland, Colorado; six 
grandchildren Brad Wallendorff and wife Stephanie, Mandy Stevens and 
husband 
Andy, Trevor Zancanella and wife Jayla, Matt Wallendorff, Jill Arquelles 
and husband Richard and Marty Evans and wife Bertha; twelve 
great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and 
nephews.                         He was preceded in death by his 
parents, one son Jeffry Scott Wallendorff, three brothers Raymond, Wayne 
and Lawrence; one grandson Mark Evans. A Mass of Christian Burial will 
be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Saints 
Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, 
Wyoming.  A vigil with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, 
October 24, 2017.  Graveside services will be conducted at the Rock 
Springs Municipal Cemetery.  Friends may call at the church on Tuesday 
one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the church one hour 
prior to services. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at 
3507 Santa Ana in Rock Springs or 1019 Wood Haven Drive in Rock 
Springs.The family of Dr. Robert T. "Doc" Wallendorff respectfully 
suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater 
County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY  82901 or 
hsc@sweetwater.net  
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
