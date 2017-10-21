Dr. Robert T. “Doc” Wallendorff (October 11, 1931-October 19, 2017)

Dr. Robert T. “Doc” Wallendorff, 86, of Rock Springs passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.He was born on October 11, 1931 in Cedaredge, Colorado, the son of Grant W. and Jean Denton Wallendorff. He married Geanie Greeman Wallendorff in Taos, New Mexico on November 24, 1952. Dr. Wallendorff was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Dr. Robert T. Wallendorff, or "Doc" as he is known by most moved to Rock Springs in 1967. He served as the High School Principal from 1967 to 1976. In 1976, he assumed the position of Associate Superintendent of Schools for Sweetwater County School District #1 until he retired in 1994. Throughout his tenure Doc was instrumental in hiring teachers, coaches, and administrators. He cared deeply about the success of all of the students he had the privilege to serve. Doc had a passion for all activities and sporting events. He believed it's all about the kids, not just in sports but also in the music programs, drama, and art. It's the camaraderie the students experience and the confidence they gain which translates to success in the classroom.In 1950, He was the team captain of the Alamosa football team that won the 1950 State Championship. He was selected to the Colorado Class AA All State team. With encouragement from his high school football coach he attended Adams State College from 1950 through 1954, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Education. He then began his teaching career in Dove Creek, Colorado where he taught business education. In addition to teaching, he also was the assistant football and baseball coach. He then moved to Owasa, Iowa where he was the K-12 Principal. He also coached basketball, baseball and girls softball. During the summers, Doc returned to Adams State where he received his Masters of Education degree in 1959.In 1961, he moved to Rangeley, Colorado where he was offered a position as the High School Principal. During this time, he was also the Chapter President of the local chapter of the Junior Chamber of Commerce that was named the outstanding chapter in the state of Colorado.In 1975, he took a sabbatical in order to complete a Doctorate of Education program at the University of Northern Colorado. In 1976, he was President of the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals. He served on the Board of Control of the Wyoming High School Athletics Association where he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He also was awarded the Living Memorial Award given by the Retired School Employees Association. The Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation honored him as Wyoming's greatest football fan.During his time in Rock Springs, Doc served the community of Rock Springs as a volunteer for Special Olympics including President of Wyoming Special Olympics for two years. He helped organize the youth football and wrestling programs that are still in existence today. Doc was President of the Rock Springs Police Commission for 10 years. He also served on the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees for 10 years.He continued to be an avid supporter of Rock Springs High School activities and programs. He loved the community of Rock Springs. Doc was grateful for the recognition and acknowledged the many students, parents, teachers, coaches, and administrators that supported him during his 27 years in the Rock Springs School system and 49 years in the Rock Springs community. Survivors include his wife Geanie Wallendorff of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sons; Mel Wallendorff and wife Kim, Robert T. "Cieto" Wallendorff II and wife Dodie all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Larry Wallendorff and wife Julie of Loveland, Colorado; six grandchildren Brad Wallendorff and wife Stephanie, Mandy Stevens and husband Andy, Trevor Zancanella and wife Jayla, Matt Wallendorff, Jill Arquelles and husband Richard and Marty Evans and wife Bertha; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Jeffry Scott Wallendorff, three brothers Raymond, Wayne and Lawrence; one grandson Mark Evans. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Graveside services will be conducted at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to services. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at 3507 Santa Ana in Rock Springs or 1019 Wood Haven Drive in Rock Springs.The family of Dr. Robert T. "Doc" Wallendorff respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or hsc@sweetwater.net Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

