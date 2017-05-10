Earlene Jane Pickerel (October 14, 1934 – May 9, 2017)

Earlene Jane Pickerel, 82, died May 9, 2017 at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital where she had been a patient for one day. She had been in ill health with COPD, emphysema and heart failure for a time.

She was born October 14, 1934 in Lodge Pole, Nebraska, the daughter of Earl and Vi Dodrill.

She grew up in Albin, Wyoming where she worked for her parents at a restaurant and remembered vividly the storm of 1947. Her family later moved to Pavillion, Wyoming.

Upon graduation she worked at Midvale Irrigation where she was a secretary. She later married Donald Ernest Pickerel on August 26, 1954. They lived in Riverton, Casper and settled in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1961. They had five children during their marriage. Earlene spent her years as a homemaker. On every child’s birthday she made them their favorite dessert, ranging from homemade banana cream pies to chocolate cakes to angel food. She was an excellent cook.

Earlene was a very strong woman, diagnosed with breast cancer when she was thirty six years old and six months later she was diagnosed with it again in the other breast and was given six months to live. She continued to beat it her entire life. A special thank you to Cowboy Care for the excellent staff that came to her home the last two months and quickly became her not only her caretakers but her friends.

Survivors include one son Brett Pickerel who spent the last sixteen years living with his mom and taking care of her; daughter Donnett Baughman and companion Al Hofer from Riverton, Wyoming; daughter Kathy Davis and husband Don of Grand Junction, Colorado; one brother Dave Dodrill and wife Mimi of Riverton, Wyoming. Grandaughters ,Vanessa Collier of Redmond, Oregon; Alicia Pickerel Giles of Rock Springs, ; Cassandra Pickerel of LaPine, Oregon; grandson Jesse Pickerel and wife Shana of LaPine, Oregon. One great granddaughter, Ashley McNeill of Redmond, Oregon. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews,

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons Donald E. Pickerel and Michael W Pickerel; her parents Earl and Vi Dodrill, one sister Louise Goff and husband Bob.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial services will be held at 5:00 P.M., Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 1195 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.

The family of Earlene Jane Pickerel respectfully requests donations in her memory and made to her family.

