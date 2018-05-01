Edward Solom Evans (November 14, 1943-April 30, 2018)

Edward Solom Evans, 74, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away at his home following a lengthy illness, on Monday, April 30, 2018, while surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born to Floyd and Sylvia Evans on November 14, 1943, in the City of New York, New York.

As a young man, Ed worked as a New York City Firefighter. He met his wife Marilyn Rae Evans in Vernal, Utah. They were married on May 28th, 1966 in Jensen, Utah after which they moved to Dutch John, Utah, where Ed worked for the U.S. Forest Service.

Ed and Marilyn moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1971. In 1983 they were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they raised seven children, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. During his 37 year career in Rock Springs, Ed filled numerous positions with several oilfield service companies including Halliburton, Cudd Pressure Control, Western Company of North America, BJ Services and finally FMC technologies where he worked until he was no longer able. Ed was very passionate about his work and loved what he did.

Ed had many interests which included: hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and cooking. He opened his own restaurant, called “Fast Eddies”, in the 1990’s. Ed was a member of the LDS church. Most of all, Ed enjoyed spending time with his wife Marilyn and their many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During his final years, he especially cherished his time spent woodworking and building models with his great-grandsons. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was cherished by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Rae Evans of Rock Springs. Four Brothers and Seven Sisters. Four sons, Ed Evans and spouse Jamie of Rock Springs; Clint Evans and spouse Barbara of Rock Springs; Don Trujillo and spouse Erika of Layton Utah; Michael Trujillo and spouse Cindy of Washington Terrace, Utah. Three daughters, Victoria Madura and spouse William of Green River, Wyoming; JoAnna Robinson and spouse Scott of Green River, Wyoming and Sandi Crews and spouse Brian of Roy Utah. Ed was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his father Floyd Evans and mother Sylvia Evans of Vernal, Utah; one sister, Carma Lee Karren; one son Danny Rae Evans of Rock Springs and a great-grandson Danny Wayne Larson of Rock Springs.

Following cremation, graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at Jensen Cemetery, 5250 South 9000 East, Jensen UT, 84035.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Marilyn Evans 224 Locust St. Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.