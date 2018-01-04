Rock Springs – Eileen Wade, 81, formerly of Rock Springs passed away suddenly on January 2, 2018, at her home in Riverton, WY.

She was born June 11, 1936, in Branson, Missouri, the daughter of Roy and Mildred Hicks Cokenhour. She married Doran Wade in Denver, CO. He preceded her in death on June 20, 1998.

Eileen was an outdoor enthusiast with a love for squirrels, hunting fossils, gardening and building birdhouses. She had worked as a mail carrier, cafeteria worker at WWCC and employed at Walmart for 14 years.

Survivors include her two sons Brian Wade and companion Christina Kindler, Robert Wade and wife Jenni; brother Ted Cokenhour; eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Doran.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 8, 2018, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

