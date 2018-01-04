Ellen Louise Shuster (November 14, 1925-January 3, 2018)

Ellen Louise Shuster, 92, of Rock Springs passed away January 3, 2018, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Originally from Reliance Wyoming, she was born November 14, 1925, to the late Sam and Anna Canestrini.

She attended schools in Reliance and was a graduate of the Reliance High School.

Ellen originally worked for the Union Pacific Coal Company in Reliance as an office clerk. It was there that she met William C. Shuster of Rock Springs whom she later married on August 11, 1947.

Following her marriage, Ellen was a stay at home mom where she worked to raise her three sons. She went to work for the Sweetwater County School District #1 as a teacher’s aide at Lincoln School where she worked until her retirement.

Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family, homemaking, cooking, and walking with friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and active with the Young At Heart Senior Citizens Center.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, William, parents, Sam and Anna, and brother Richard. Survivors include sons, William and wife Jacklyn of Moab Utah, David and wife Bernice of Rock Springs, and Stephen and wife Patricia of Yorktown, Virginia, eight grandchildren, Carrie McCune and husband Matt, Jenifer Shuster-Clark and husband Lon, Tanya Muecke and husband Karl, Janelle, Sarah, Stephen, Daniel, and Anna Shuster, three great-grandchildren, Sean and Ian McCune and Poppy Muecke, as well as four nephews and six nieces.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family of Ellen Louise Shuster respectfully request that donations in her memory be made to The Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan, Rock Springs, WY 82901, Saint Joseph’s Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, WY 82240-1117 or the charity of the donor’s choice.