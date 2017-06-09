Elva M. Martin (June 27, 1933 – June 8, 2017)

Elva M. Martin, 83, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at her home. She had been a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on June 27, 1933 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Schnauber and Fay Barber.

Mrs. Martin attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1951 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Samuel John Martin in Moose, Wyoming on May 24, 1951 and he preceded her in death on April 13, 1993.

Mrs. Martin was a member of First Congregational Church, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, WIBC Women’s and Sweetwater County Art Guild.

Her interests included bowling, painting spending time with her family and taking rides in the rain.

Survivors include two daughters Amy Bethancourt ( Dennis Beck) and Ann Miller ( Joseph Lee) both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Amy F. Pivik and husband Antone of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Otto Schnauber and wife Jane of Sandy, Utah; three grandchildren Chris Miller and wife Aubrey, Karlee Miller and Brianne Lee and husband Matt; four great-grandchildren Deylin Miller, Kylie Miller, Ashtin Lee and Cienna Bethancourt; sisters-in-law Jean Schnauber, Pam Martin, JoAnna Martin, Angela Martin, Lori Martin, Ginger Martin and Delores Prime; brothers-in-law Edward Martin and Wayne Prime; several nieces and nephews; many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother John Schnauber, one grandson Terry Bethancourt.

Friends may call on Monday from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family of Elva M. Martin will be receiving relatives and friends at 1920 Parkview Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming and respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to the charity of your choice.