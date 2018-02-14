Ethel Samson (July 25, 1923-February 13, 2018)

Ethel Samson, 94, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River. Mrs. Samson was a resident of Green River for the past four years and former resident of Coeurd’Alene, Idaho.

She was born July 25, 1923 in Neptune Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Henry Lindborg and Sarah McColl.

Mrs. Samson attended schools in Lapwai, Idaho and was a graduate of the Lapwai High School with the class of 1941. She attended Junior College in Coeurd’Alene, Idaho.

She married Martin Samson in Ritzville on April 8, 1945 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2004.

Her interests included, yard work, gardening, walking, keeping a clean home and keeping her home decorated,

Survivors include her son Michael Samson and wife Chris of Ola, Idaho, two daughters, Mollianne Fackenthall of Woodland, Washington and Kathy McCormick and husband Charlie of Green River, Wyoming, ten grandchildren, Todd Fackenthall, Pam Pfennig and husband Charles, Trisha Fackenthall, Nikki Lempesis, Michael Samson and wife Andrea, Sarah Orham and husband Michael and Josh Moody, several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Della Davis and Ruby Seeley, one son in law, David Fackenthall.

Following cremation services will be held at a later date.

