Frances Marie (Bernard) Williams (February 17, 1925 -February 10, 2017)

Frances Marie (Bernard) Williams was born on February 17, 1925, in her family home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was the third of four children that blessed the lives of Blaz & Johanna Bernard.

She was the first in her family born in the United States, after her family immigrated from Slovenia, Austria. She grew up in Rock Springs, attending local schools, and graduating in 1943 from Rock Springs High School. She married John T. Williams, Jr. on October 26, 1946. Their family grew to include 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 Great-great grandchildren, & numerous family pets.

She was very active as a member of Saints Cyril & Methodius Church and was a member of Saint Michael Archangel. She held many jobs throughout her life including working in the business offices for the Union Pacific Coal Company and driving the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic School bus for Father Albin Gnidovec.

In August of 1993, she retired from the data processing department at the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital after 25 years of employment and being awarded employee of the month multiple times as well as employee of the year. She won multiple hospital Christmas baking contests with her fudge and worked as a pink lady.

She was very active volunteering at the local Catholic church, including attending weekly adoration.

Frances’ family has always been the center of her life. She found joy in caring for all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even the grand dogs. She was famous for her fudge and brownies as well as her love of shopping. She has left a legacy of wonderful family recipes for her children and grandchildren to prepare for future generations.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and was a master crafter.

She was surrounded by her loved ones when she went to meet her beloved husband on February 10, 2017 just shy of her 92nd birthday.

Survivors include: 3 sons – David Williams (Jo Ellen) of Cheyenne, WY, J.T. Williams (Lynn) of Rock Springs, WY, & Rick Williams (Jenny) of Boulder, WY; 2 daughters – Jackie Farley of Rock Springs, WY & Joni Stainbrook (Greg) of Rock Springs, WY; Brother-in-law David Williams (Myrna) of Las Vegas, NV; 3 Sister-in-laws – Beatrice Vidakovich of Glenwood Springs, CO, Dorothy Andrews of Glenwood Springs, CO, & Joan Zumbrennen of Elkhorn, NE; 12 grandchildren – Kandy Bingham (Randy), Kristi Snow (Steve), Erin Williams (Ryan), Erica Legerski (Chad), Jennifer Jackson (Dennis), Ange Stainbrook (Rick), Judd Williams, Mike Williams, Teress Nugent (Darcy), Blaine Besso (Jamie), Kyle Williams (Shelby), and Miles Lathrop (Anna). 15 great grandchildren – Tierney Snow, Dylan & Alyssa Yoksh, Parker, Alex, & Addison Legerski, Justice, Hope, & Grace Jackson, Tavis & Kayleigh Williams, and Reagan, Riley, & Charlotte Williams. 2 Great great grandchildren include Willow and Sage Dennis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband John T Williams, JR, Parents: Blaz and Johanna Bernard, Brother Anton Bernard, sisters Mary Radosevich and Jennie Barto and sister-in-law Agnes Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Friends may call on Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

The family of Frances respectfully request donations be made in memory of Frances to:

Red Desert Human Society, 310 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY, 82901

Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or www.myhsc.org