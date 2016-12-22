Frank Luis Reyes (July 27, 1936 – December 21, 2016)

Frank Luis Reyes, 80, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 following a lengthy battle with cancer. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Green River for the past sixty six years and the former resident of San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on July 27, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Francisco Reyes Ramone and Olivia Hanlon.

Mr. Reyes attended the San Antonio Catholic Schools.

He married Gloria Medina in Green River, Wyoming on February 11, 1956, they were married for sixty years.

He was the owner operator of Frank’s Standard Gas Station for thirty-years and retired in 1990. He also worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, building the Flaming Gorge Dam. He helped to dig the first mine shaft at Stauffer.

His interests were spending time with his family, working on cars, fishing, hunting and riding horses.

Survivors include his wife Gloria Reyes of Green River, Wyoming; three daughters Diane Ashley and husband Jerry, Fran Gregory and husband Darren and Yolanda Flores and husband John all of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters Yolanda Garza and Jane Flores both of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren Chad Ashley and wife Stephanie, .Amber Mann and husband Jarod, Candace Wuoole and husband Austin, Clarissa Gregory and fiance’ Trevor Roosa, Ruben Flores, Johanna Lucero, Kari Leininger, Jessica Flores, great-grandchildren Julian Ashley, Oliver Ashley, Lane Mann, Taylor Flores, Kade Flores, Manuel Lucero, Isabel Leininger, Jon Ty Leininger, Marissa Brauberger, Lilian Brauberger, and R.J. Brauberger; several cousins nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Cindy Reyes and one brother Joe Reyes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until time of rosary and on Wednesday morning at the church until time of services.

The family of Frank Louis Reyes respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or www.myhsc.org.

