Fred Radosevich (June 6, 1933 – May 16, 2017)

Fred Radosevich , 83, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming of a sudden illness. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Radosevich was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on June 6, 1933, the son of John T. Radosevich and Mary Bernard Radosevich.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate with the class of 1951.

Mr. Radosevich married Shirley Memovich on September 10, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she later preceded him in death on May 11, 2001

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Mr. Radosevich was the owner operator of Radosevich Implementation and Radosevich Livestock Ranch and later Western Wyoming Oil.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Radosevich was a board member of the Sweetwater County School District #1 and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Fred was a Sweetwater County Commissioner for twenty years and also was a Highway Commissioner for eight years during that time. He enjoyed serving the people of Sweetwater County.

Mr. Radosevich loved kids, bbq’s and loved ranching.

Survivors include one son Michael Paul Radosevich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers John Radosevich and wife Jan of Pinedale, Wyoming and George Radosevich of Denver, Colorado; one sister Janice Meeks of Rock Springs, Wyoming and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Anna Marie and sister, Sylvia Harns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 18, 2017 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Parish Rosary will be recited 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the church from 4:00 P.M. until time of rosary and again at the church Friday morning one hour prior to services.

The family of Fred Radosevich respectfully requests donations in his memory be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

