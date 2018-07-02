Fred Wayne Hoover (March 25,1938-June 27, 2018)

Rock Springs – Fred Wayne Hoover, 80, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

He was born March 25, 1938 in Kinta, OK, the son of Bernard M. Hoover and Ruby Laveda Johnson Hoover. He graduated from Gerlach High School in Gerlach, NV.

Fred married Reta Mae Slagowski in Nevada. She preceded him in death April 23, 1997.

He had worked for many years for Bridger Coal. Afterwards he ran wild horses for the BLM. His interests were hunting, fishing, taking pack trips to the Wind River Mountains, and spending time drinking beer with his numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Reta, and his brothers and sisters.

At his request, no formal services will be held. A “Celebration of Life” will take place in August.

