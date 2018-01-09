Gardenia Joyce Leo (October 24, 1951 – January 1, 2018)

Gardenia Joyce Leo, 66, passed away on January 1, 2018 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

She was born October 24, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Ping G Leo and Fone M Chin.

Gardenia attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Wyoming and an Architectural Drafting degree at Casper College.

She retired from Colorado State University Library after 23 years.

Gardenia will be sorely missed by friends and family. An extremely thoughtful and caring person, she wanted the best for everyone, especially her family.

She had a strong sense of justice – engaging in social and political wrongs. This included anti-semitism, LGBT rights and special considerations for the elderly and disabled. If a cause existed to give others the greatest experience of freedom and liberty, Gardenia was there with her sleeves rolled up.

Survivors include three sisters, Melody Leo of Seattle, WA, Deanna Houdek of Cheyenne, WY and Patricia Leo of Tigard, OR, one nephew Richard L Houdek (Melissa) of Cheyenne, WY, one great niece, one great nephew and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Richard J Houdek and one sister who died in infancy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M, January 11, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St Rock Springs, WY. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

