Gary D. Davis (March 11, 1940-May 25, 2018)

Gary D. Davis, 78, passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018, at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1976 and former resident of Billings, Montana. Mr. Davis died following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Laramie, Wyoming on March 11, 1940, the son of Clayton Davis and Lillian Kittle.

Mr. Davis attended schools in Montana and was a graduate of the Billings Senior High School with the class of 1958.

He married his wife JoAnn Fife Whitcher on March 22, 1985, in Billings, Montana.

Mr. Davis was employed by Bridger Coal as a heavy equipment operator for 24 years until his retirement in 1998.

He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church.

His interests included studying his Bible, shooting, camping, fishing, reading, being a history buff and yard work.

Survivors include his wife JoAnn Davis of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons Craig Davis of Sunnyslope, Idaho and Martin Davis of Rock Springs, Wyoming and one stepson, Michael Whitcher of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two stepdaughters, Julie Schopp and husband David of Billings, Montana and Laura Kinonen of Portland, Oregon, one sister, Marian Lower and husband Eugene “Gene” of Sheridan, Wyoming, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and his faithful fur baby Moses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Shirley Yalowizer and Dorothy Jones.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Friday, June 1, 2018, at the Grace Baptist Church, 100 Willow Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.