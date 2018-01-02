Gary Dean Webb (May 31, 1945-December 31, 2017)

Gary Dean Webb, 72, of Green River, WY passed away Sunday, 12/31/17 at noon in his home surrounded by family.

He was born May 31, 1945, in Great Bend, KS to Leonard and Almyra (Goalden) Webb. He grew up and graduated high school in Monticello, Utah in 1963. He also enlisted in the United States Army, served part of his military time in Bad Kissingen, Germany and received an honorable discharge in 1966. He wed his beloved wife Olga (Gutierrez) Webb on March 28, 1968. Gary spent a great deal of his career working for the coal mines of Wyoming & Montana as a Safety Supervisor. He worked for Rosebud Coal, Decker Coal, Big Horn Coal, Black Butte Coal, and Granite Construction. He resided in Hanna, WY, Dayton, WY, Green River, WY, and a few other locations for Granite Construction. He loved the outdoors and the activities of hunting, fishing, and camping that go with it. He was also a very knowledgeable self-taught automotive mechanic.

He was preceded in death by Larry Eugene Webb, Leonard Scott Webb, Almyra (Goalden) Pape, Leonard Leon Webb, and John Hollingsworth. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Olga Webb, son Dean Webb, daughter Shelia (David) Francisco, granddaughter Shayleen Webb, granddaughter Kirston Webb, brother Bob (Linn) Webb, sister Leona Webb, sister-in-law Luanna (Leavitt) Webb, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and three great-grandchildren.

His final wishes included cremation by Vase Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Dr. Ben Maughan, Dr. Nicholas, Susan Arguello & other staff at Hospice of Sweetwater County, and to our family & friends for all the love and support. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.