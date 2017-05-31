Grant O. Peterson (September 11, 1938 – May 31, 2017)

Rock Springs – Grant O. Peterson, 78, passed away May 31, 2017 in Rock Springs. He was born September 11, 1938 in Superior, Wisconsin.

He loved to hunt, fish, and watch sports on TV. He loved watching Green Bay Packers Football.

Grant leaves behind his wife Sally of 56 years, his daughter Brenda Hughes, grandchildren Justin Bogden, Ashley (Peterson) Cloutier, Lisa Peterson and Alexis Peterson, and three great-grandchildren, Bradley Peterson, Daviney and Kendyll Kosher and six siblings.

Grant was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Black Butte Coal, Sweetwater County Maintenance, and Ace Hardware.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dean Peterson, and granddaughter Nicole Peterson.

A celebration of life will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Military honors will be presented at 6:30 pm at funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to a charity of your choice.

