Harold Graham Stinchcomb (November 12, 1933-February4, 2018)

Harold Graham Stinchcomb, 84, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018, in Perkins, Oklahoma surrounded by his family at home. He was a long time resident of Perkins, Oklahoma, and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Rock Springs, Wyoming and Grand Junction, Colorado. Mr. Stinchcomb died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 12, 1933, in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Harold Lee Stinchcomb and Mildred Caroline Graham Stinchcomb.

Mr. Stinchcomb married his first wife of 14 years, Ida May Bennett on September 9, 1953, in Grand Junction, Colorado. They had three children, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 1967. He married his second wife Patricia Ann Zumbrennen of 49 1/2 years on July 27, 1968, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They had two children from their union.

He attended schools in Grand Junction, Colorado and was a 1951 graduate of the Grand Junction High School. He also attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado and Colorado A & M in Fort Collins, Colorado and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Arts & Sciences with a Minor in Agriculture in 1955. He later attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. in 1959. US Department of Interior 11th Departmental Management Training Program in Washington, D.C. in 1959 and the US Department of Interior Air Operations National Interbureau Air Operations in 1964.

He was employed by the US Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management in 1955 he then became an Assistant Director of Bureau of Land Management from 1962-1964. He was the Assistant District Manager for Bureau of Land Management in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1965 and then became the Chief Branch Manager of Lands and Minerals at Bureau of Land Management state office in Cheyenne, Wyoming starting in 1975 and retired from Bureau of Land Management in 1985.

He consulted and worked for Tyrell Chevrolet, Fasset Nickel Ford and Halladay Motors in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He retired a second time in 1999 and took residence in Perkins, Oklahoma in 2006.

His interests included spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending to his roses and tomatoes.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, two sons, Kenneth Lee Stinchcomb and wife Toni Anne of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Harold Francis Stinchcomb and wife Darnell Eliza Stinchcomb of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Two daughters Terry Lu Stinchcomb VanKirk and her husband Charles Warren VanKirk of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Lori Kay Stinchcomb Tuley and husband Scott Edward Tuley of Perkins, Oklahoma, ten grandchildren, Bryan, Peter, Jason, Kendra, Kristin, Caleb, Cooper. Shawn, Shana, and David, ten great-grandchildren; Rutledge, Brielle, Elias, Camille, Justus, Matthew, Mariah, Raylynn, Katelin, and Paizlee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, one sister Lula Belle Stinchcomb one daughter Stephanie Ann Stinchcomb, two grandchildren Christoper Graham VanKirk and Keith William VanKirk.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M.until 6:00 P.M. Monday, February 12, 2018, at the Vase Funeral Chapels and on Tuesday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Harold Graham Stinchcomb respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to, Karman Legacy Hospice, 915 South Main, Stillwater, OK 74074