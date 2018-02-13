Harold Solomon Baugh (June 26, 1948-February 10, 2018)

Harold Solomon Baugh, 69, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his home in Green River, Wyoming, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Wyoming for the past 26 years and was a former resident of Elko, Nevada and Ogden, Utah.

Mr. Baugh was born on June 26, 1948 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Harry Baugh and Neca Imlay.

He attended schools in Utah and was a 1966 graduate of the Ogden High School. Mr. Baugh also attended Weber State University for two years.

Mr. Baugh married Mary Ann Zubieta on December 14, 1968 in Elko, Nevada.

He worked as a safety professional for Bridger Coal for 11 years and retired in 2004.

Mr. Baugh enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing.

He was the MSHA Trainer for PacifiCorp and Bridger Coal.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Baugh of Green River, Wyoming, one son, Harold Baugh II of Green River, Wyoming, one sister, LaMae Hunwick and husband Derek of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, one brother-in-law, Pete Zubieta and wife Karen of Emmett, Idaho, two grandchildren, Brad Baugh of Green River, Wyoming, Brent Baugh of Green River, Wyoming, one great-grandchild, Jazlynn Baugh of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Baugh was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Myrtle Baugh, Nelda Simmons, Wilma Mansfield, one brother-in-law, Lawrence Mansfield.

Following cremation services will be held at a later date.

