Harry Jean Harper, Jr. (February 5, 1928-September 4, 2018)

Harry Jean Harper, Jr. 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Harper died following a sudden illness.

He was born on February 5, 1928, in Cheyenne, Wyoming at Fort DA Russell, the son of Lt. Col. Harry J. Harper and Cecile Navin Harper.

He was a United States Marine having served in WWII and the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Harper married Ro Evans on August 13, 1949, in Mitchell, South Dakota. They just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

He was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield as a sales representative from 1956-1971. Mr. Harper was the owner-operator and electrician of Emerald Auto Parts in Rock Springs, Wyoming from 1971-2005.

His interests included woodworking, trap shooting, training hunting dogs, an avid reader and loved all things Marine Corps related. Mr. Harper was a former member of the Sweetwater County Search & Rescue dive team and also was a founding member.

Survivors include his children Bill Harper of Green River, Wyoming, Barbara Lee (Paul) of Monterey, California, Clif Harper (Sheri) of Rock Springs, Wyoming: grandchildren Russ Harper (Staci) of Riverton, Wyoming, Angi Beauheim (Nathan) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Devon Harper, Lexi Harper, Levi Beauheim and Ivy Beauheim; one sister, Joan Holmes (Joe) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shirley Lobsiger and brother in law Bob Lobsiger.

The family of Harry Jean Harper, Jr. respectfully requests that donations in his memory be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil with rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

