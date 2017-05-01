Helen M. Gomez (June 18, 1926 – April 29, 2017)

Our Loving Mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Helen M. Gomez, 90, of Green River, Wyoming returned to her Father in heaven Saturday, April 29, 2017 encircled about by her loving family.

Helen was born June 18, 1926 in Green River, Wyoming to Juan Pedro Gold and Simonita Duran.

Mrs. Gomez grew up in Rock Springs, married Joe E. Gomez and moved back to Green River here she raised her family. She will always be remembered as a kind wife, loving mother, grandmother, aunt and sister.

She was employed by Payless Drug Store as a Sales Clerk for many years.

Helen loved to support her family in all sorts of activities. Some of her favorite activities were looking for arrowheads, playing bingo and cards with her many friends at the Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling, camping and anything that added a little adventure to her life. Her greatest adventure was loving and supporting her family. There were the most important thing in her life.

Survivors include seven children, Sonny Gold (Marsha), Ronnie Vigil, David Gomez (Becky), Gary Gomez (Jannette), Ernie Gomez (Roxanne), Suzanne Jones (Tim), Laurie Martinez (Andy), twenty five grandchildren, forty-nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Joe (Ernie) Gomez, her parents, brothers, sisters and a daughter-in-law,

Our Angel Mother and grandmother may you fly with new wings. You are loved and will be greatly missed until we meet again.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M., Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until time of rosary and on Friday morning at the church until service time.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com