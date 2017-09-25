Henry Mark “Hank” Meduna (August 3, 1932 – September 23, 2017)

Henry Mark (Hank) Meduna peacefully passed from this life following a lengthy illness on September 23, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. Hank was born in South Heart, North Dakota on August 3, 1932. He was the eleventh of thirteen children born to Minnie and Vincent Meduna.

Hank served as an Air Crewman in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the service in 1955. He married Patricia C. Pelarski on September 17, 1953 in Dickinson, ND. Together they were blessed with four children. Patricia preceded him in death on January 17, 2004. He later married Julia L. Marshall on December 31, 2012 and lovingly welcomed her children and grandchildren into his family.

Hank was employed as a Field Superintendent with Texaco for many years until his retirement in 1994. He had a deep love for his country and was very patriotic. His interests included spending time with his family and friends, gardening, volunteering in his community and enjoying the outdoors with his beloved dog Sienna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Vincent Meduna, seven brothers and two sisters, and Sienna.

Survivors include his wife Julia Meduna of Rock Springs, sons Russell (Sally) Meduna of Callispel, MT and Ryan (Colleen) Meduna of Rock Springs; daughters Rebecca (Doug) Watkins of Denver, CO and Rachel (Doug) Bunot of Rock Springs. Two brothers Charlie Meduna and Arthur Meduna both of North Dakota and sister Evie Byers of Arizona. Grandchildren Andrea (Mark) Meduna-Crater, Colleen (John) Barnes, Jessica (Adam) Dowdy, Joshua (Britney) Meduna, Chase Meduna, Jordan Bunot, and Abby Meduna. Great grandchildren Evan Barnes, Brianna Barnes, Lane Dowdy, Reece Dowdy, Cash Meduna and Rori Meduna.

Friends and family will be received at 1241 Hilltop Drive, Rock Springs, WY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Thursday at the church Military Honors and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at the church one hour prior to services and on Friday, one hour prior to the services.

