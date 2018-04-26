Hugh Crouch Jr. (July 17, 1929 – April 24, 2018)

Hugh Crouch Jr., 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Sage view Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 71 years and former resident of Dines, Wyoming.

Mr. Crouch was born July 17, 1929 in Dines, Wyoming, the son of Hugh Crouch Sr. and Elizabeth Bean Crouch.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of Green River High School with the class of 1947.

Mr. Crouch served with the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was employed by Stauffer Chemical as a Hoist man for 40 years and retired in 1978.

His interests included fishing, hunting and working hard.

Survivors include three brothers, LeRoy Crouch of Washington, D.C., Virginia, John Crouch of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Robert Crouch and wife Sandy of Deadwood, South Dakota, two sisters, Estelle Crouch of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Sarah Green and husband Carnell of Green River, Wyoming and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Leonard Crouch and Arthur Crouch.

Following cremation there will be no services at his request.

