Inez Eva Arellano (May 23, 1957 – May 8, 2017)

Inez Eva Arellano, 59, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at her home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, she died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on May 23, 1957 in Rawlins, Wyoming, the daughter of Tony Gonzales and Praxcedes Herrera Gonzales.

Mrs. Arellano attended schools in Rawlins and was a graduate of the Rawlins High School with the class of 1975.

She married Danny Arellano in Rawlins, Wyoming on December 31, 1977.

Mrs. Arellano was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Her interests included traveling to visit her family especially her grandkids, hiking, buying gifts for people, going on walks with her daughter, cooking, helping others and sharing her love of the bible with others.

Survivors include, her husband, Danny Arellano of Rock Springs, her parents Tony and Praxcedes Gonzales of Colorado Springs, Colorado, one son Mark Arellano and wife Michelle of Gilbert, Arizona, one daughter; Stephanie Peterman and husband Jay of Idaho Falls, Idaho;two brothers; Carlos Gonzales of Lander, Wyoming and Ronald Gonzales of Riverton, Wyoming, two sisters; Josette Watkins and Marla Gonzales both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two grandchildren; Malachi Arellano and Raul Carranza and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces also survive.

She was preceded in death by her brother John Gonzales.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, May 13, 2017. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 150 Mesa Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family of Inez Eva Arellano respectfully requests donations in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or www.myhsc.org

