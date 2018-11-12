Ingran James Johnson (October 24, 1976-November 6, 2018)

Ingran James Johnson, 42, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Johnson died following a brief illness surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 24, 1976 in Rock Springs, the son of Isaac Johnson, Jr. and Mary Louise James.

Mr. Johnson attended schools in Rock Springs.

He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

His interests included hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed taking care of his parents and was a babysitter for all his nieces and nephews and they called him lovingly “Uncle DoDo”.

Survivors include his parents Isaac and Mary Louise Johnson of Rock Springs; four sons Skylar Buckendorff of Casper, James Johnson of Georgia, Aiden Johnson of Rock Springs and Alize Johnson of Arizona; three daughters Shaylin Johnson of Georgia, Ireland Johnson of Arizona and Adalyne Johnson of Rock Springs; his two turtles Speedy and Fassy; two brothers Isaac Johnson III of Jackson, Wyoming and Ivan Jesse Johnson of Escondido, California; three sisters Marverlise Hooks and husband Ezra Hooks III and Monica Johnson Doane and husband Dion all of Rock Springs, and Myra Johnson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one grandson Tobias Eli Johnson of Georgia; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, one uncle Robert Johnson and one great niece Mykhia Lynn Adams.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will follow. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to services.

